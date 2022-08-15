Badlands actor Martin Sheen’s remarkable career has been full of groundbreaking roles. The Golden Globe winner starred on The West Wing from 1999 to 2006 and has an incredible net worth to show for his long run on the series.

What Is Martin Sheen’s Net Worth

Martin has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At the start of his acting career, the Ohio native adopted a stage name, a decision he admitted he “regrets” in a June 2022 interview with Closer.

“I never changed my name officially. It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate,” he said at the time. “It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s license. Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later. But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Under the last name Sheen, Martin has earned more than 250 acting credits with memorable roles in films like 1974’s The California Kid, 1979’s Apocalypse Now and 1978’s Wall Street. He also found himself starring in popular television series including Insight, Kennedy and Anger Management.

In 2015, the esteemed actor landed a role in Grace and Frankie alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The series ran for seven seasons and aired its final episode in April 2022.

How Many Kids Does Martin Sheen Have?

Martin has also gotten to share the screen with his children over the years. The Defenders alum is a dad to four children, Emilio Estévez, Ramón Estévez, Charlie Sheen and Renée Estévez, whom he shares with his longtime wife, Janet Sheen.

While all of his kids have gone on to lead successful entertainment careers of their own, Martin insists he was not sure they were interested in show business growing up.

“No, but I honestly have to say I wasn’t aware of it. I was so self-involved and trying to be a provider that I wasn’t aware of their inclination to being actors,” he said. “I was doing a show one time, and Emilio showed up. I thought he was there to visit me, but he’d gotten a part in the same show. The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name. When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”