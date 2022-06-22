Family means everything to Apocalypse Now star Martin Sheen and his longtime wife, Janet Sheen. Since getting married in 1961, the pair welcomed four children together: Emilio Estévez, Ramón Estévez, Charlie Sheen and Renée Estévez. The famous siblings and their father have shared the screen numerous times over the years and posed for photos together at red carpet premieres.

Though Martin, born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, found fame in his early 20s with appearances in popular television series, he never envisioned his children following the same path. Despite this, the proud dad was happy to see all four of his kids find success. His eldest son, Emilio, did so under his given name instead of taking the stage name Sheen.

“I was so self-involved and trying to be a provider that I wasn’t aware of their inclination to being actors,” the Badlands actor recalled about his kids in a June 2022 interview with Closer. “I was doing a show one time, and Emilio showed up. I thought he was there to visit me, but he’d gotten a part in the same show. The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name. When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”

The Estévez-Sheen clan is always celebrating each other’s successes or collaborating on projects. In 2010, Emilio directed, wrote and starred in The Way, an inspirational film about the Camino de Santiago. His father and sister were also cast in the movie. Two decades before, the Mighty Ducks alum directed and starred with brother Charlie in Men at Work.

While his father is well known for breakout roles on Broadway and in The West Wing, Emilio has long credited his mom for influencing his career just as much.

“A lot of people give my dad more credit than he deserves in terms of how I look at the world,” CSI director told Vanity Fair in March 2021. “My worldview was shaped more through my mom than my father. And she has always instilled in me as a filmmaker and as a writer the importance of strong female characters. She’ll say things just off the cuff that oftentimes become dialogue in my movies.”

