Martin Sheen’s 4 Kids Learned From the Best! Get to Know His Children With Wife Janet

Grace and Frankie actor Martin Sheen is very proud of all his famous kids! The Golden Globe winner and his wife, Janet Sheen, share four children: Emilio Estévez, Ramón Estévez, Charlie Sheen and Renée Estévez.

Martin, born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, began going by the stage name, Sheen, very early on in his acting career. Janet and Charlie also use the stage name, while Ramón has been billed under both Estévez and Sheen throughout his career.

In a June 2022 interview with Closer, the Badlands star revealed that he never expected his kids to go into acting. However, he was glad Emilio never changed his name.

“I was so self-involved and trying to be a provider that I wasn’t aware of their inclination to being actors,” he recalled. “I was doing a show one time, and Emilio showed up. I thought he was there to visit me, but he’d gotten a part in the same show. The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name. When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”

Martin also explained that he wishes he stuck with his given name throughout his career.

“That’s one of my regrets. I never changed my name officially. It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s license,” he confessed. “Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later. But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”

While some of his children are known under the name Estévez and others are known for their work as a Sheen, there is no denying how talented the family truly is. Emilio once revealed what it was like growing up with a superstar father in a March 2011 interview with The Guardian.

“We traveled a lot — it was a given,” the Bobby actor said at the time. “We lived a very nomadic existence. I don’t think I ever spent a full year in school because you’d go on auditions or your agent would call and they’d say, ‘Here’s your assignment.’”

