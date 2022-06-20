Hollywood icon Martin Sheen won the heart of his wife, Janet Sheen, just as he was getting his start in the film and television industry. The pair got married in 1961 and have been madly in love ever since. Keep scrolling to meet Martin’s longtime spouse.

Who Is Martin Sheen’s Wife, Janet Sheen?

Martin, born Ramón Estévez, used the stage name Sheen upon making his breakthrough in Hollywood. Janet was an art student studying in New York when she first met the Badlands actor. Once they tied the knot, Janet also went by the stage name Sheen.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Janet earned a few acting credits of her own over the years. The Ohio native portrayed Elaine de Kooning in the Kennedy miniseries in 1983. In 1989, she produced Beverly Hills Brats. Janet later served as the executive producer of The Way, a drama film starring her husband in 2010. In a June 2022 interview with Closer, Martin revealed that it has been his favorite film he has made so far.

“The one that fills me with the deepest gratitude and satisfaction is called The Way,” he said. “We made it in Spain about the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela and dedicated it to my father, who was from Galicia. It was written, directed and starred my son Emilio Estévez. It is the best thing I’ve ever done. Thousands of people have seen the film and been inspired to do the pilgrimage. That is a great source of satisfaction and pride.”

The Rated X actress was there for Martin during a scary moment in his life when he suffered a heart attack while filming Apocalypse Now in the Philippines. The Ohio native was just 37 years old at the time while shooting the Francis Ford Coppola-directed war film.

“There was a struggle to get me to a hospital because we were in a remote area of the jungle,” he recalled to Closer in November 2016. “My wife, Janet, was running down the corridor, and I was on a gurney being wheeled in, and I looked up and saw her face. She leaned down and whispered, ‘It’s only a movie, babe. Please, it’s only a movie!’”

It hasn’t been the only time that Janet stuck by her hubby’s side as he faced medical issues. In December 2015, Martin underwent quadruple-bypass heart surgery. His wife helped him through his recovery.

“She was there the whole time, and I laughed my way back,” he said. “It was very serious, and she handled it like a pro. She had me laughing in the most dire circumstances. She said, ‘Don’t take yourself so seriously.’”

Who Are Martin and Janet’s Children?

In 1962, Martin and Janet welcomed their first child together, son Emilio. The Breakfast Club star chose not to change his name like his parents or his brothers. Their second son, Ramón Sheen, arrived in 1963. He too went on to pursue a career as an actor and director before founding Estévez Sheen Productions with his father in the early 2000s.

The couple’s third son, Charlie Sheen, was born in 1965. The Two and a Half Men star worked with Martin in Wall Street, Spin City and Anger Management. Martin and Janet welcomed their only daughter, Renée Estevez, in 1967. She went on to snag memorable roles in films and on television series like Heathers, JAG and The West Wing.