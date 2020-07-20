Talent runs deep in the Lopez family. Mario Lopez shared the cutest video of his three children, Gia, Dominic and Santino, playing the piano together while at home.

“A fam that jams together, stays together … ,” the 46-year-old captioned the clip via Instagram on Sunday, July 19. The Saved By the Bell alum — who shares his children with longtime wife Courtney Laine Mazza — added the hashtags “Casa Lopez” and “Lopez Fam Bam” at the end of his adorable post.

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the video, 9-year-old Gia and 6-year-old Dominic can be seen sitting on the piano bench as their diaper-clad baby brother stood beside them. All three kiddos had their hands on the keys as Gia exclaimed, “Six, seven, eight!” As soon as the brother-sister duo began performing a gorgeous tune on the piano, little Santino — who arrived in July 2019 — started dancing along.

Although it seems Gia and Dominic have a future as professional pianists, Mario revealed his older kiddos are just as talented when it comes to playing sports. While Dominic enjoys wrestling like his famous father, Gia is already showing a knack for gymnastics.

In mid-July, the doting dad showed off his daughter’s flexibility skills as she performed a round-off back handspring on the couch. “This is what I come home to, Gigi making couch gymnastics a thing,” he wrote alongside the clip on July 14. “Get your work in, just watch your neck!”

The Access Hollywood star’s older children are quickly growing up, but the loving father still has his hands full with his youngest bundle of joy. Since Mario and Courtney, 37 — who tied the knot in 2012 — welcomed baby Santino in July 2019, he’s learned to accept the struggles that come along with fatherhood.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I feel good, you know. I like all the chaos,” Mario exclusively shared with Closer Weekly shortly following the tot’s birth. “I can’t wait to continue to do stuff with all of them, with the little guy. We feel very blessed, and he’s healthy and a beautiful little boy.”

Becoming a dad changed the Extra alum “for the better,” he added. “[Being a father is the] best role I’ve ever had. I love it. [I] want to continue to embrace it and all its challenges.”

Being a good parent may be Mario’s No. 1 priority, but his relationship with Courtney is just as important. While chatting with Closer, the Emmy winner dished the secret to keeping his marriage alive after almost a decade and three children. “I always spoil her. I don’t have to wait for a holiday,” Mario gushed. “Just taking care of her, with little surprises and all that stuff.”