When asked whether or not he wants more kids, Mario Lopez doesn’t even have to think twice before revealing he’d “keep going” with wife Courtney Laine Mazza. The Access Hollywood star and dad of three says he’d definitely be open to having more children in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly.

“If it was up to me,” Mario, 46, sweetly dishes on Monday, September 21. “I’d keep going … but I’m not the one having them. So it’s my wife’s call!”

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Saved by the Bell alum and the Love & Salsa actress are the proud parents of their three kids — Gia, 10, Dominic, 7, and son Santino, 19 months. Even though the longtime lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2012, have no solid plans to welcome baby No. 4 just yet, Mario says they have their hands full thanks to Santino.

“Well, with the little one. He’s been walking!” the proud dad gushes, noting he’s also been teaching his older kiddos some valuable lessons. “Be polite, be respectful and treat other people how they want to be treated,” he shares.

Because the former Extra host’s family was quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Mario and Courtney have been spending more time than ever with their kiddos at home. While chatting with Closer, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant explains how the two make time for date night with a busy routine.

“Well, you got to schedule it. You can’t just kind of have a ‘I’ll get to it’ attitude or ‘one of these days,'” he insists. “Because it’ll never happen .. stuff will keep coming up. So you [have] to make it a point to carve it out and keep those relationships strong.”

The Pacific Blue actor — who was previously married to his first wife, Ali Landry, for less than a year in 2004 — also reveals the key advice to having a long-lasting romance. “The best piece [is to] not sweat the small stuff,” he tells Closer. “Choose your battles. Be open to compromise, always. And do what your wife says.”

Considering Mario joked with Page Six about “[keeping] busy” in the bedroom this past April, it wouldn’t be surprising if the former heartthrob and the gorgeous mom welcomed another baby in the future. Mario even previously told Closer that becoming a father changed him “for the better.”

“Best role I’ve ever had. I love it,” he gushed in July 2019. “[I] want to continue to embrace it and all its challenges.”

Mario and Courtney have such a cute family!

Be sure to catch Mario when he hosts the special cartoon streaming event, “General Mills Presents: The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In,” at 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, October 3. Click here for more details.

Reporting by Lexi Ciccone