What a celebration! Marie Osmond shared the most adorable photo of her grandson Christian in honor of his 4th birthday. Like she does for her other children and grandchildren, the iconic Donny & Marie star posted the sweetest tribute to celebrate the little youngster’s milestone.

“Happy birthday to my adorable grandson Christian,” the 60-year-old beauty captioned the super cute pic of the birthday boy that she shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 27. “Yes that’s two orders of chocolate chip birthday pancakes!”

In the photo, Marie’s little bundle of joy can be seen flashing a big smile at his grandma’s camera while sitting in front of two plates of scrumptious pancakes. In the comments of her post, Marie’s fans wished Christian a happy birthday and commended the brunette beauty for being a superstar grandmother.

“Happy birthday to Christian! Grandma always does it best,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “That’s a good grandma — spoil them all you want and then hand them back!” A third fan couldn’t help but gush over Marie’s sweet grandson, writing, “Beautiful child. Happy Birthday!”

As fans of The Talk host know, Marie couldn’t be more in love with her brood of grandkids even if she tried. For Christian’s 3rd birthday last year, the Key Is Love author — who is the proud mom of her own kids, Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — shared the sweetest shoutout.

“Happy birthday to my adorable and precious 3-year-old Christian! Grandma loves you so much!!!! ,” she wrote at the time.

Although Marie has had her hands full with a plethora of projects lately, the proud mother and grandmother always makes a point to save time for her friends and family. While chatting with Closer Weekly in early October, Marie revealed she’ll do “anything” to make her little ones smile.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” the “Paper Roses” songstress exclusively shared with Closer. “Whatever it is.”

Even though she’s having the best time being a doting grandma, Marie admitted she’s can’t believe how quickly her grandbabies are growing up. “Three of them went to school this year,” she explained. “My 5-year-old one and the two 3 year olds went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”

By the looks of it, it seems Christian had the best 4th birthday thanks to grandma Marie!