A sibling bond that will never break. Marie Osmond reveals that she does miss working with her brother Donny Osmond, as she takes a look back at their classic variety show.

The 60-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a clip from the iconic program that she worked on with her older brother back in the ’70s. “The opening sequence from our first episode of the #DonnyAndMarie show January 23, 1976!” the entertainer wrote alongside the throwback clip showing her ice skating with Donny. “I do miss working my brother, but I’m so grateful for my sisters at @thetalkcbs and still being able to do what I love after all these years … but without the ice skates!!”

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Great memories. I grew up watching this show and it brings me a lot of joy,” one fan said. Another added, “We miss you both as well.” The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer, 62, also took a look back at the first episode of Donny & Marie.

“Missing you and your playful shenanigans today, @marieosmond!” The Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Instagram. “Remember that time you threw me into a giant pie on national television? Yeah. I do too. I haven’t forgotten about it either. When you least expect it ..⁣.”

The famous siblings recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas — one that saw them have a spot to perform for 11 years. However, they have both moved on to other gigs. Donny is currently a judge on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer, while the “Paper Roses” singer is on the panel of the CBS daytime talk show The Talk. Donny though is still quite supportive of his sister’s new job.

“Thrilled for my sister @MarieOsmond as she takes on new role @TheTalkCBS,” the performer wrote on Twitter on May 7, 2019. “Working two shows at once will be a challenge, but if anyone can do it, it’s Marie. She makes a perfect cohost.”

Whatever happens moving forward, we just know Donny and Marie will always be in each other’s company!