While quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marie Osmond read Kristen Bell‘s new children’s book, The World Needs More Purple People, to her grandsons on video chat.

“Well, I will say this book absolutely made them laugh and think! And at the end they said, ‘We want to be purple people, too!'” Marie, 60, captioned the video clip on Instagram on Monday, June 1. In the video, the “I Only Wanted You” singer read a short passage to her sons about the joy of laughter.

“My grandma says purple people laugh a lot. We always laugh together. I mean, a lot. We laugh like, it says, ‘like snot out of nose laughing,'” she said before letting out a chuckle. “Look at that picture. Can you see the snot coming out of their nose? I don’t do that, do I?”

The World Needs More Purple People was released on Tuesday, June 2. In a May 12 interview with People, Kristen said she wanted to write this book because it helps to unite kids who are different. “There’s so many more things that bring us together than apart,” she explained. “I want kids to think being a purple person is cool. I’m desperate for that to happen. Because in order for a kid to strive for something, they have to think it’s cool.”

Marie definitely chose a great book to read to her grandkids. The Talk cohost said she loves to do “anything” with her brood because they always make her day so special. “They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she previously told Closer Weekly. “Whatever it is.”

However, Marie hasn’t been able to see her grandkids in person for quite some time now due to the pandemic. The last time the Grammy-nominated artist saw her granddaughter Rocket was on March 17. She quickly stopped by to make sure her little one was alright before she headed to Ohio to quarantine with husband Steve Craig.

As for Kristen, she’s just happy that children can finally read her book. “I hope kids take from it a desire to become purple and to teach their parents how to be purple, and to teach our friends how to be purple,” she explained to People. “I hope this creates a whole new group of people that is non-exclusionary.”