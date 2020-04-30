Trying something new! Kristen Bell is a pro at posing for photographers on the red carpet, but one thing she’s never done is take a bathroom selfie. The actress finally checked that off her bucket list when she posted one on Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.

While holding her phone in her hand, Kristen, 39, looked at the mirror and flashed a smile for the beautiful portrait. “I’m quite pleased with it,” she said in the caption. Although the Frozen star looked completely gorgeous in the pic, the blonde beauty wanted to bring attention to the shirt she was wearing.

Her top which read, “I’m a purple person,” is related to her new children’s book coming out called The World Needs More Purple People. “I crafted my own tee shirt before I recorded the audiobook this morning from my house,” Kristen revealed in the caption. “As @hartben said, ‘This book is our way to spark some human connection back into the world.'”

The Golden Globe nominee’s book, which teaches kids to help other people, is expected to be released on June 2. Meanwhile, Kristen has been learning how to reconnect with her two kids — Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 — and husband Dax Shephard at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow … and just doing silly stuff,” the Veronica Mars star revealed about her life in quarantine with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 1. “We’ve watched the whole Harry Potter series. My daughters are very into Harry Potter.”

While self-isolating, the family of four had to celebrate Lincoln’s seventh birthday at home, but Dax, 45, and his wife found a way to make it really fun for their daughter.

“I had ordered some decorations prior to this all happening, prior to everything getting shut down,” Kristen revealed. “We were able to put up a Harry Potter banner. And all the Hogwarts house banners all over the windows. She was pretty thrilled about that. We all wore our Harry Potter tattoos.” Aww!

The next time Kristen takes a bathroom selfie, we hope her daughters are in the pic too.