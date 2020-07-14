Marie Osmond Holds Back Tears as She Says Lisa Marie Presley’s Son’s Death Hits ‘Close to Home’

Marie Osmond held back tears as she explained why the death of Lisa Marie Presley‘s son, Benjamin Keough, hits “very close to home” for her and her family. The Talk star shared her heartbreak for Elvis Presley‘s daughter and revealed the devastating situation brought back memories of the time her own son Michael Bryan died in 2010.

“When I heard the news … sorry,” the 60-year-old beauty shared while holding back tears during an episode of The Talk on Monday, July 13. “I just sat back and I relived it all again. I know exactly what she’s going through. And it brought back all those feelings of the first time I saw him.”

Marie, who lost her son Michael to suicide at age 18 in February 2010, expressed her sincerest remorse as she recalled the moment she found out about her son’s death.

“That realization, especially for Lisa — I mean, it’s her baby, her boy, you know,” Marie candidly continued as costars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve nodded in agreement. “And I know the grieving she has to be going through. It’s really difficult.”

While Marie noted it feels impossible to move on from the loss of a child, she offered some advice for those mourning an imaginable death. “This is my opinion and something that I would suggest for anybody who goes through something like this — that the hardship is devastating on you as a mother, but I would be aware of those around you,” she shared.

“She has other children,” Marie went on, referring to Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, and her 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. “I listened to that statement — she’s helping those kids. That’s the best thing she can do right now is to be there for them because she may have lost a son, but they lost their own brother. My deepest love and compassion goes out to her and her family right now.”

Benjamin died on Sunday, July 12, in Calabasas, California. He was 27 years old.

“[Lisa Marie] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” the Hollywood star’s rep Roger Widynowski told Us Weekly in a statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the home after receiving a “rescue response” call. When they entered, they found Lisa Marie’s son “suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The family is devastated,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time of Benjamin’s death. “They’re all worried about Lisa now. The family is gathering together.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).