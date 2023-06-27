Marking a huge milestone! Marie Osmond shared throwback photos from her first wedding to her husband, Steve Craig, on Instagram and a sweet caption on Monday, June 25.

The songstress wrote, “41 years ago today, I married Steve for the first time!” adding, “I’m so grateful that we found each other again!!! I truly am in love with my best friend!!!”

In the photos, Marie, 63, smiled from ear to ear while wearing a gorgeous wedding gown. The silhouette featured a lace bodice with an A-line skirt. Fans loved seeing the adorable post and could not be happier for the couple.

“So happy for both of you that you found each other again,” one follower commented under the carousel of pictures.

Another fan wrote, “You and Steve are definitely made for each other — soulmates.”

Marie and Steve, 65, have had quite an incredible love story. The Talk alum and the production designer got married for the first time in 1982. They welcomed son Stephen the following year. The couple divorced in 1985 but their love for each other never faded.

From 1986 to 2007, Marie was married to her second husband, Brian Blosil. The “Paper Roses” singer became a mom to seven more children during their marriage: Jessica, Rachael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Abigail and late son Michael.

She found her way back to Steve after her second marriage came to an end. The pair got remarried in 2011. Marie wore the same wedding dress that she originally donned during their first wedding.

The performer did not shy away from revealing the differences in her marriage to Steve the second time around.

“I think the biggest difference is that you don’t let things bug you like you do when you’re young,” Marie told Closer in April 2021. “You realize what really matters. He’s my best friend, and we have fun together. We can do nothing and have fun.”

She gained a new appreciation for the bond they share and is truly grateful for their second chance at love.

“[Steve] took my life from crazy and hectic and sad and discombobulated,” Marie told Closer in October 2019. “My last marriage was tough and he just kind of put all the pieces back together.”

For the mom of eight, spending quality time with her hubby is something she prioritizes.

“We sit and watch TV and eat popcorn,” Marie gushed. “We’re very low-key. We like to go camping. We like [being] outside and outdoors. He loves to bike. Really, we’re both just kind of easy, mellow. We’re best friends. We don’t have to do something to be entertained. He really is an amazing man.”