Since the end of her and brother Donny Osmond‘s Las Vegas residency last month, Marie Osmond is free to enjoy much more time off, which includes spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. With Christmas just around the corner, the beloved “Paper Roses” songstress is looking forward to showering her kids and grandkids with love — and, of course, presents.

“I love being a grandma. You get all the love because you get to do all the spoiling,” she marveled in the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now. “I absolutely spoil them, although I don’t get into too many gifts because I don’t want to ruin the message of Christmas. But you know, Grandma’s always fun.”

When it comes to child-rearing, Marie said she tries not to be a know-it-all. “I don’t give my children parenting advice because they have to do it their way,” The Talk host confessed. “I just don’t want to be that kind of grandparent. I believe every child, every parent is unique.”