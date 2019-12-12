Marie Osmond Reveals Why She Doesn’t Give ‘Too Many Gifts’ to Her Grandkids at Christmas
Since the end of her and brother Donny Osmond‘s Las Vegas residency last month, Marie Osmond is free to enjoy much more time off, which includes spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. With Christmas just around the corner, the beloved “Paper Roses” songstress is looking forward to showering her kids and grandkids with love — and, of course, presents.
“I love being a grandma. You get all the love because you get to do all the spoiling,” she marveled in the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now. “I absolutely spoil them, although I don’t get into too many gifts because I don’t want to ruin the message of Christmas. But you know, Grandma’s always fun.”
When it comes to child-rearing, Marie said she tries not to be a know-it-all. “I don’t give my children parenting advice because they have to do it their way,” The Talk host confessed. “I just don’t want to be that kind of grandparent. I believe every child, every parent is unique.”
With her newfound time off, Marie is especially looking forward to catching up on lost time with her husband, Steve Craig. Although the two lovebirds happily re-married in 2011 following decades apart after their 1985 divorce, Marie dished that her busy schedule often still kept them apart.
“This is the first time since we’ve been remarried that we can have dinner together every night!” Marie sweetly divulged. “It’s the thing I was most looking forward to.”
Though Marie has more personal time now, fans shouldn’t expect her to suddenly become a lady of leisure. In September, she brought her spirited personality to CBS’ live chatfest The Talk after replacing Sara Gilbert for the show’s 10th season. “This is a group of ladies who actually love each other,” Marie said of cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve. “At this stage, I want to be around people who are kind, nice and sweet,” she added. “It’s just a beautiful set to be on.”
Likewise, Marie is also making some of her favorite dream projects a reality. She is currently recording a “symphonic” solo album. This month, she’ll also headline three holiday concerts with an orchestra. “When you have that full symphonic orchestra behind you, it is magic,” Marie adorably insisted. “I don’t know that I will ever stop working. I’m probably going to be like Betty White!”
