Is there anything that doesn’t look amazing on Marie Osmond? The beloved “Paper Roses” songstress proved she can pull off nearly any look as she debuted a new bob hairstyle during the December 3 episode of The Talk.

Right before the show aired, the 60-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Stories to show off the super cute new hairdo. “We got a bob going on — a little textured, messy bob!” Marie’s hairstylist, Angela Christine, can be heard saying in the first video. “You know, I wanted to give her something different.”

Instagram/Angela Christine

Moments after the Donny & Marie star gave fans a first look at her new cut, she revealed the ‘do was actually just a wig. “So, did I cut my hair?” The Talk cohost said before the Emmy Award-winning stylist chimed in. “So, this is just a wig,” Angelina explained. “Hello! Isn’t this incredible?” Marie then marveled. “Look at this wig!”

Although the brunette beauty was over the moon about her new look, Marie admitted she was very hesitant to try wigs altogether. “I said, ‘I don’t want to wear wigs,'” she reluctantly confessed while running her fingers through her hair. “And look — they look real. I mean, it’s crazy.”

Angelina explained that the wig — which is made of 100 percent human hair — was cut, “curled” and “colored” to achieve the awesome look. “We wanted to give her something that looks similar but just edge it up a bit,” she said in the series of Instagram clips. “But I told her I didn’t want to cut my hair because I like doing ponytails and I like to throwing my hair up in a bun and things like that,” Marie quickly added.

As fans know, Marie loves switching up her styles, whether it be with clothing or her hair. Although wearing wigs has turned into a fun hobby, the mom of eight told Closer Weekly her trend actually first began as an effort to avoid paparazzi while out in public with her children.

“My kids really like it and initially, I did it, just so we can have our private time,” she exclusively explained of her big brood in an interview from early October. “Because I’m not going to be rude if someone comes up for an autograph, but I notice that they now don’t — well, now that I posted it, they know that I’m blonde — so I have a red-headed [wig] now, it’s really good.”

Although Marie can’t get enough of switching up her style, she did reveal the only way she’d officially get rid of her signature brunette locks. “If my hair gets really, really gray and I can’t dye it black anymore, I’ll go blonde!” she joked with Closer.

We wonder what look Marie will debut next!