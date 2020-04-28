Quarantined or not, Marie Osmond always looks fabulous! The beloved singer and TV star debuted her stunning blonde wig while hosting The Talk at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 62-year-old beauty was all smiles as she showed off the short, blonde hairstyle on Monday, April 27. Since Marie and her fellow The Talk costars have been hosting the show from the comfort of their living rooms since mid-March, she’s stuck to her natural, brunette locks — that is, until now!

YouTube/TheTalk

During the virtual show, Marie chatted with Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve about their self-care routines in quarantine. The beloved hosts dished their favorite face and skincare masks, as well as some tips and tricks for looking bright and beautiful.

“I don’t like to put stuff around my eyes,” Marie explained as she applied a skin treatment on her cheeks and chin. “It’s kind of like a scrub in a clay.”

The “Paper Roses” songstress also dished a trick she likes to use to give her face a nice refresher. “I steam over hot water in a pan first, so it opens my pores and I do that,” she said, while Sheryl, 56, jokingly chimed in, “I do that too, but I usually pour some grits in my water and it’s time to eat.” Ha!

Before the TV personalities were forced to host The Talk from home for the past month, the blonde-haired beauty often switched up her look in the studio. In February, fans went wild when Marie began sporting a cute blonde bob.

Shutterstock

At the time, the Donny & Marie star dished the sweet reason why she loves switching up her look.

“There are so many ways to make yourself look hot and young and feel good about yourself,” Marie exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late February. “There [are] different ages. There [are] things that you can do at 20, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and there [are] ways for a person to really change your features and I think women get tired once they hit that 50. That’s when I come alive and I’m like, ‘Let’s fight it, girl!”

The Key Is Love author said changing up the style of her hair is especially fun now that she’s in her older years. “[60 is] such a great age because as you enter in that era, you know who you are … it’s kind of like, this is me,” she gushed. “And I think it’s just a fun way to show people different ways to wear hair.”

You look amazing, Marie!