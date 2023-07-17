Lara Spencer Enjoys Date Night With Husband Rick McVey

Singing along to their favorite tunes! Lara Spencer and her husband, Rick McVey, attended The Revivalists concert at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this weekend. The couple posed for sweet Instagram photos together during the event.

Lara, 54, and Rick, 64, appeared to have a great time as they watched the rock group perform their greatest hits. Some of their friends were also in the crowd at the packed show, which took place at the venue just a short ride away from Lara and Rick’s Connecticut home.

The broadcaster shared a carousel of photos from the night out, writing, “@therevivalists @thedavidshaw were the stars of our very fun date night.”

Lara added, “Thank you for the great music and incredible energy.”

For the concert outing, Lara dazzled in a black tube top, fitted white pants and a black belt. She paired her outfit with a tan fedora, beaded bracelets, long necklaces and a crossbody purse. Rick kept his outfit pretty simple, opting for a green polo shirt, black jeans and a black belt.

Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

In one photo from the concert, the couple, who wed in 2018 in Vail, Colorado, posed together in front of the stage with huge smiles on their faces. In another selfie from the night out, Rick wrapped his arm around his wife’s shoulders for an adorable embrace.

The outing came just a few weeks after Lara posted a cute tribute to her husband on his birthday.

“Let’s give a big Happy Birthday to my hubby who lights up every room he walks into with his smile and laughter,” she captioned a post on July 2. “Happy birthday, my honey. I love you!”

Prior to tying the knot with Rick, Lara was married to her first husband, David Haffenreffer, from 2000 to 2015. The former couple welcomed two children during their union, Duff and Katharine.

Lara often shares photos on Instagram of her family spending time together in their stunning home or on vacation. Most recently, Lara took a trip to Italy with her family where they visited historic landmarks and ate at an array of popular restaurants. The newscaster documented her exciting adventures in the cities of Venice and Florence with her loved ones.

“We came. We saw. We ate. We climbed. We learned. We ate. We shopped. We laughed. Grazie Firenze,” Lara captioned a series of photos from the trip on June 5.