Kris Kristofferson Loves His 8 Children to the Moon and Back! Meet the Singer’s Big Family

Kris Kristofferson is more than just his legendary singing and songwriting skills, he’s a dedicated husband to his wife Lisa Meyers and the loving patriarch of their blended family. The “From Here to the Moon and Back” artist adores his eight kids, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly Marie and Blake.

Kris has been married to Lisa for 38 years, but he actually first experienced parenthood alongside his first wife, Fran Beer. The former couple tied the knot in 1960 and two years later, their eldest child, Tracy, arrived in 1962. The A Star is Born actor and Fran then welcomed their son, Kris Jr., in 1968 before going their separate ways in 1969.

Following his first divorce, Kris found love with Rita Coolidge. One year after walking down the aisle in 1973, the pair expanded Kris’ family when they welcomed their only child together, a daughter named Casey. However, they split after seven years of marriage in 1980.

Fortunately, this wouldn’t be the last time the Grammy Award winner experienced the joys of fatherhood. After crossing paths with Lisa, an attorney, at a gym in Malibu, California, in 1982, the duo exchanged vows in 1983. That same year, they welcomed their first child together, son Jesse, followed by Jody in 1985, Johnny in 1988 and Kelly Marie in 1990. The lovebirds completed Kris’ family with their youngest child, Blake, in 1994.

At the time he first met Lisa, the Blade actor had no interest in settling down for the third time. “I was gun-shy about any relationship heavier than a one-night stand,” Kris explained to People in 1998. “The road had been my escape, going out and pouring it all into performing.”

Despite his ill feelings toward falling in love, the Hollywood icon said he “saw something there that was promising” with Lisa, he told Independent in April 2004. After giving romance another shot, though, Kris couldn’t be more thankful for the beautiful life and family he created with Lisa. The handsome hunk praised his spouse for teaching him the importance of balancing his career and life at home.

“As my family started getting bigger, it finally beat its way into my consciousness: ‘Wake up, man. This is what really matters,'” he gushed to People.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Kris’ eight children!