Kris Kristofferson doesn’t have any issues singing love songs when he has the inspiration of his wife Lisa Meyers. The A Star is Born actor has been living a joyous life with his third spouse, and a breakdown of their romance will warm your heart.

Kris fell in love with the attorney in the early ’80s. After splitting from his second wife, Rita Coolidge, in 1980, the “Me and Bobby McGee” songwriter wasn’t in a place to start a new relationship. However, that all changed when he crossed paths with Lisa in 1982.

“We met at the gymnasium and we were looking at each other and I borrowed a piece of equipment off her, which was a ploy, I guess, because I saw something there that was promising,” he told Independent in April 2004.

At the time, Kris was rising in the ranks in Hollywood while Lisa was at law school at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, according to reports. Despite feeling reluctant to give love another shot after two failed unions — he was also previously married to his first wife, Fran Beer, from 1960 to 1969 — Kris couldn’t deny the connection he felt with Lisa.

Following their instant attraction, the two started dating, and after one year, they tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in the Pepperdine University chapel, according to several outlets. During their marriage, the Grammy Award winner and the blonde beauty raised five children.

Lisa has been by her husband’s side as he’s established a career as a legendary singer and actor. But the Pepperdine University alum has also supported her longtime love during the hard times too, including his battle with Lyme Disease. In order to keep Kris in high spirits, Lisa revealed the two have tried to handle the situation with light-hearted humor.

“We understand Kris’s deficits in spatial awareness and short-term memory loss and we laugh about it all the time. We laugh at him and with him and we make the best of it because Lyme is so tragic that if you don’t have something to counterbalance the sadness of that, it’ll take you down,” she explained to the Huffington Post in July 2016. “The more we can get Kris to laugh, the healthier he is. Being on the road, the laughter, the music. It’s great medicine. And I understand that when you have Lyme disease, your quality of life will vary with each different person. You have to just do the best you can.”

