Hollywood is mourning the loss of acting legend Kirk Douglas, who sadly died at age 103 on Wednesday, February 5. Moments after his son Michael Douglas confirmed the news in an emotional statement, fellow celebrities took to social media to express their heartbreak over the Spartacus actor’s passing.

“Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag,” Danny DeVito tweeted on Wednesday night. “103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man.”

William Shatner also paid tribute to the iconic Paths of Glory star. “Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas,” he wrote on Twitter. “What an incredible icon he was in this industry!”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Millions of hearts were shattered around the globe when Michael, 75, confirmed the news that his beloved father died. The Kominsky Method actor announced the news in a statement on behalf of his siblings, Joel Douglas, 73, Peter Douglas, 64, and late brother Eric Douglas.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote on Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the Fatal Attraction star sweetly continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” the actor concluded. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk may be gone, but he’ll certainly never be forgotten.

Scroll through to see how the stars are reacting.