Touching. Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an emotional tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas just hours after husband Michael Douglas announced the Hollywood icon sadly died on Wednesday, February 5. The beloved Spartacus actor passed away at the age of 103.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” Catherine, 50, wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of the two. “I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

The Mask of Zorro actress’ heartbreaking tribute comes hours after Michael announced that his beloved father sadly died. The Fatal Attraction actor — who tied the knot with Catherine in 2000 — shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” the Kominsky Method actor wrote on behalf of his siblings, Joel Douglas, 73, Peter Douglas, 64, and late brother Eric Douglas. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the Basic Instinct actor continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael sweetly concluded. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Unimedia/Shutterstock

Catherine’s post was among many tributes pouring in following the news of Kirk’s passing. Danny DeVito, a longtime friend of Michael, responded to the news on Twitter on Wednesday night. “Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor wrote.

Mitzi Gaynor also paid tribute to Golden Globe winner. “Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us,” the actress gushed. “The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne and your beautiful family.”

We will miss you, Kirk!