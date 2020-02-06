Shania Twain Looks Radiant as She Rocks the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ Event

Lookin’ hot! Shania Twain was ready to have a good time as she stepped out at the American Heart Association’s annual “Go Red for Women” event in New York City. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” songstress was all smiles as she hit the red carpet on Wednesday, February 5.

Shania, 51, looked absolutely incredible as she donned a stunning, sparkly red gown. The Grammy winner’s dress boasted a sexy, sweetheart neckline that featured a mesh cut-out across her chest and sequined choker. Along with her gown, Shania sported a matching, flowing cape that she spun around with on the red carpet.

Following the event, the beloved Canadian singer gave fans a glimpse inside her fun-filled night, which included a performance of some of her best hits. “I had a wonderful time at the @GoRedforWomen #RedDressCollection event last night!” she wrote on Instagram on February 6. “Make sure you take part in National #WearRedDay tomorrow to help spread the word about women’s heart health.”

Fans of the brunette beauty couldn’t help but flood her comments section with sweet messages. “You’ve had a piece of my heart for many years!!!” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “Wow, you look amazing, but that is no surprise, you always do!” A third fan commented, writing, “Beautiful!!! Beautiful!!! Beautiful!!!”

Shania’s fun night out at the American Heart Association’s annual event comes months after she gave an epic performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. The “You’re Still the One” singer — who has been married to husband Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, and shares 18-year-old son Eja Lange with ex-husband Robert Lange — gave a jaw-dropping performance as she sang a medley of her greatest tunes.

In June 2019, the “Any Man of Mine” songstress opened up about her struggle with Limes Disease — which caused vocal-cord muscle paralysis called dysphonia. Shania revealed she lost her iconic voice, which is a rare symptom of Limes Disease, and was forced to work with a voice therapist after undergoing two “intense” throat surgeries.

“When you’re a singer and it’s your voice, it is just a terrible, terrible feeling,” she candidly explained to Extra at the time. “What I’ve learned through therapy is how to manipulate my voice to get it to do what I want it to do, or at least close enough.”

In our opinion, Shania looks and sounds better than ever!

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics of Shania on the “Go Red for Women” red carpet!