Legendary actor Kirk Douglas had so many admirers in Hollywood! After he died at age 103 on Wednesday, February 5, Susan Lucci spoke out about his legacy.

“I admired him as so many millions did and he was Hollywood royalty and had a beautiful family,” Susan, 73, exclusively told Closer Weekly at the American Heart Association’s annual “Go Red for Women” event. “And I remember seeing how wonderful his relationship seemed to be with his son, Michael Douglas, and also with Catherine Zeta-Jones.”

“I saw her on stage with him at an event, an award show, and she was so lovely with him. You know, they seem like a real family and my send my deepest condolences to them,” she added.

Kirk is survived by his 3 living kids — Michael Douglas, 75, Joel Douglas, 73, and Peter Douglas, 64. His fourth son, Eric Douglas, sadly died from a drug overdose at age 46 in 2004. Shortly after Kirk passed, Michael broke the news about their father’s death.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael shared via Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.” he continued.

In his emotional post, Michael also spoke about his father’s philanthropic work. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” he said. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much.”

Michael’s wife, Catherine, 50, took to Instagram as well to share a few kind words about her late father-in-law. “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” the 50-year-old said. “I miss you already. Sleep tight … ”