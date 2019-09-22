A-lister Mitzi Gaynor exudes more energy and enthusiasm than most people half her age, especially when talking about her seven magnificent decades in showbiz. “Fun is my life, dear, and what a wonderful life I’ve had,” Mitzi, 88, exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now.

From starring in classic films like South Pacific and There’s No Business Like Show Business to working with Hollywood icons including Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, Mitzi’s seen it all.

Now, the Chicago native born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber is preparing to tell all about her amazing life and career for a Turner Classic Movies cruise in October. “I love TCM,” she says, adding she’s also got a one-woman stage show and more planned for 2020. Will she ever retire? Says Mitzi, “No, no, no!”

Shutterstock

Scroll below to read our exclusive Q&A with Mitzi!