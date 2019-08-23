When it comes to making a relationship work, Andy Roddick thinks the secret is quite simple: “Patience.”

He would know. After all, the former world No. 1 pro tennis player, 36, has been married to wife Brooklyn Decker for 10 years. Together, the couple shares two children — son Hank, 3, and daughter Stevie, 1.

“Being more interested in asking questions than making statements,” Andy exclusively told Closer Weekly at IHG’s Legends Unmatched Summer Soirée at NYC’s Kimpton Hotel Eventi on Wednesday, August 21.

Andy, who officially retired from tennis on his 30th birthday during the 2012 U.S. Open, explained how Brooklyn, 32, “put up [with] a lot” when the sport had him traveling and playing all the time. While that was “a different sort of life,” he admits they are now “kind of a little more settled and it’s been great.”

To keep the spark alive, Andy said he and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model — who also stars on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie — just make time for each other.

“It sounds kind of easy,” he noted but actually scheduling it is necessary, like saying, ‘Next Wednesday we’re going out,’ before life takes over and everything else.

As for what he has been focusing on since, it’s all about being a family man.

“Certainly the focus shifts a little bit from tennis every day to other things,” Andy added. “It’s been fun.”

At the same event, the one-time Grand Slam winner admitted that he and Brooklyn have considered having baby No. 3 in the future. “We’ve talked about it often but I don’t know that we’ve come to a census yet,” he also told Closer Weekly about the prospect of becoming a dad of three.

Whether they expand their brood or not, we think Andy and Brooklyn are relationship goals.

Reporting by Diana Cooper