While he isn’t busy swatting tennis balls on the court anymore, Andy Roddick‘s schedule is now all about taking care of his children — however, he and his wife, Brooklyn Decker are considering welcomed another child.

The former tennis player attended the IHG’s Legends, Unmatched Summer Soiree at Kimpton Hotel Eventi NYC on Wednesday, August 21, and discussed if there will be another little one in his household soon. “We’ve had two and we’ve talked about it often but I don’t know that we’ve come to a census yet,” the 36-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly.

Andy and his love, 32, tied the knot in 2009, and have two children — sons Hank, 3, and Stevie, 1. Now that he’s been doing this for a bit of time, the 2003 US Open winner has learned a few things about fatherhood. “I think it teaches you patience,” he explained. “I think as a tennis player you’re pretty selfish. Orbit kind of goes around you a little bit more. So it definitely teaches a bit of patience.”

While a third child may not be added to their little clan at the moment, the happy pair is still focused on their two kids. “We’ve got school going. I think we’re almost out of diapers — fingers crossed for the youngest, but it’s been a pretty fun experience,” Andy gushed.

Andy isn’t the only tennis great all about parenthood — sports icon Serena Williams is loving it as well. In fact, she even got to bond over it when she met her friend, Meghan Markle‘s, child. “Serena loved meeting Archie and catching up with Meghan,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She gave her pal lots of tips about motherhood before Archie was born and thinks she’s an amazing mom. She’s really impressed by how Meghan’s such a natural with Archie.” So great!

Reporting by Diana Cooper