“Time freaking flies but it’s so far so good,” Cheryl admitted about married life with her beau and added that their Mexico vacation was exactly what she needed after their relaxing honeymoon.

“I have a sense of calmness that I’ve never felt before. It just feels right, I feel secure and I’m grounded and yeah that’s it,” she said about married life. “That really helps me and helps Matt focus on other things we’re working on as well. Whether that’s our professional life or personal life or whatever so the fact that I know I have him and that he’ll always be there for me and vice versa is very comforting to the both of us.”

Did we forget to say that we’re very jealous of Cheryl and Matt’s relationship. They’re so cute together!