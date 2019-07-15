If you want to know what’s the secret to a healthy and happy relationship, just ask Cheryl Burke! After the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer married child star Matthew Lawrence at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Thursday, May 23, she’s been living in complete wedded bliss. So how exactly do they make it work?
“I think it’s just open communication and understanding and supporting one another,” Cheryl, 35, exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly about her and her beau’s happy relationship. “I think that it helps that Matt is also in the same business as I am because we understand the grueling schedules and we also are completely opposites. I never understood what that meant when they say opposites attract until I met Matt.”
Since they got married in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in San Diego, California, the two lovebirds have been enjoying every moment that they can spend together as husband and wife. In fact, they recently celebrated their one-month anniversary by jetting off to Cabo with Cheryl’s mom, Sherri Burke.
“Time freaking flies but it’s so far so good,” Cheryl admitted about married life with her beau and added that their Mexico vacation was exactly what she needed after their relaxing honeymoon.
“I have a sense of calmness that I’ve never felt before. It just feels right, I feel secure and I’m grounded and yeah that’s it,” she said about married life. “That really helps me and helps Matt focus on other things we’re working on as well. Whether that’s our professional life or personal life or whatever so the fact that I know I have him and that he’ll always be there for me and vice versa is very comforting to the both of us.”
Did we forget to say that we’re very jealous of Cheryl and Matt’s relationship. They’re so cute together!