He will be missed. Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas confirmed in an emotional statement on Wednesday, February 5.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael, 75, wrote on Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” the actor concluded. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much.”

The silver screen star is survived by his loving wife, Anne, and three of his four sons. Kirk appeared to be good health prior to his passing, having last suffered a stroke in 1996.

Back in December 2019, Michael and his wife, Catherine, celebrated the Spartacus star turning 103 with heartfelt tributes. “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart,” the Chicago actress wrote at the time.

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103,” Michael added.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Prior to his death, Kirk proved to be a force in the acting world. He’s appeared in over 75 movies, and received his first Academy Award nomination in 1950 for Champion. The star received another nod in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful and an additional nomination in 1957 for his captivating portrayal of Vincent Van Gogh in the biopic Lust for Life. In 1996, the star was even awarded with an honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

On top of that, Kirk was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, so his family has so much to be proud of.

We’re keeping the Douglas family in our thoughts during this tough time.