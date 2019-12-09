It’s not every day you hear that someone has lived to be older than 100 years. On Monday, December 9, Kirk Douglas‘ amazing son Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, celebrated the Spartacus star’s 103rd birthday in the sweetest way possible.

First, Catherine took to Instagram to share a photo of her father-in-law sitting on her leg and wrote, “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart. 😘❤️.”

Hours later, Michael shared a different photo of him kissing his father. He penned the caption, “Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103.”

Shortly before Kirk rang in his 103rd birthday, Michael sadly revealed to Closer Weekly that he wasn’t going to be around to celebrate it with his dad.

“Unfortunately we aren’t going to be there. We have a long planned Christmas trip,” the dad of three — who is father to kids Cameron, 40, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16 — explained.

He also noted that Kirk has been having a hard time with aging ever since he’s outlived some of his friends. “It’s like, and it’s going on and on and it’s incredible! But even he’s getting like, it’s tough, because he says there’s nobody left around — you lose all your friends,” Michael admitted.

We can only imagine how Kirk must feel. However, he has to be proud of all the wisdom he’s gained over the years. For Michael’s 20th wedding anniversary with Catherine, his dad gave him a little bit of helpful advice about how to stay in love and make their marriage work. After all, Kirk has been marred to Anne Buydens since 1954, so he definitely knows what he’s talking about.

“Happy anniversary! Michael, you learned a very important lesson: to stay married you must obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife,” he said in a letter he wrote to his son. “Love, Kirk.”

Michael has one of the best dads in the world!