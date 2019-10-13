As another milestone birthday nears for Kirk Douglas, his son, Michael Douglas, admits that it hasn’t been easy for his father as he continues to get older.

The actor, 75, attended the PaleyFest NY for The Kominsky Method on Friday, October 11, and discussed many things involving his family, including his dad, who turns 103 on December 9. However, Michael won’t be around to celebrate it with him. “Unfortunately we aren’t going to be there. We have a long planned Christmas trip,” the Oscar-winner explained to Closer Weekly and other reporters at the event.

“But it’s hard to say. I did a big one for the 100th! (laughing) Then 101, you know, it’s like, and it’s going on and on and it’s incredible! But even he’s getting like, it’s tough, because he says there’s nobody left around — you lose all your friends,” the A-lister said.

While Kirk isn’t starring in films left and right anymore, he is perhaps best known for his role in the 1960 classic Spartacus. He was also involved in other well known projects including Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful and Lust for Life — all Oscar -nominated performances. Although, Michael has one film in mind if he ever had the chance to remake one of his dad’s movies.

“That would be a tough one! I’ve stayed away from the Westerns because he’s done those too well,” the Ant-Man costar explained. “Maybe like ‘Ace in the Hole.’ That was sort of a dark character, you know? And I kind of like those guys.”

Michael has always been quite open about his father, even giving him kudos for making him the great actor he is today. “When I first started, I was a very bad actor. My father came to see my first performance and was very honest about it. I asked, ‘How was I, Dad?’ [And He said], ‘You were not very good, son,'” Michael recalled to OK!.

“I always looked at him as the man I could never be,” Michael continued, adding that he now believes his resembles his father in “my tenacity and my energy to complete a job.”

We hope Kirk continues to stay strong, as he reaches yet another incredible birthday!