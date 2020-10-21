Kelly Ripa had the “perfect” 50th birthday surrounded by her longtime husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three kids, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Despite turning another year older, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star feels “blessed” thanks to her loving family and successful TV career.

“Kelly celebrated her 50th exactly how she wanted: at home with Mark, the kids and a couple close friends,” the source reveals of the Emmy Award winner’s party, which was held in early October. “Mark got her flowers, balloons, her favorite cheese spread, a delicious birthday cake and most importantly, jewelry. It was perfect. She can’t believe she’s 50.”

Aside from “[loving] her day job” with cohost Ryan Seacrest, who she “adores,” the insider adds, Kelly takes pride in raising her children — Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 — with the Riverdale actor, 49. “Her kids are young adults, they’re making smart choices and she couldn’t be prouder of them,” the source dishes.

“She always joked that parenting was a crapshoot, no matter how good you think you are at parenting, you just never know,” the insider adds. “[But] so far so good. And she Mark couldn’t be closer, she owes that to compatibility and hard work. Marriage takes work and they definitely work at it.”

Even though the All My Children alum is “happier now in life” more than ever before, it took it a lot of work to get there. Over time, Kelly learned that “giving it your best shot” will eventually pay off.

“Once she realized that hard work, perseverance and honesty were keys to life, well things just fell into place,” the source says. “She’s not perfect, she’s still driven, but not like she was when she was younger.”

Because the Hope and Faith actress felt “so insecure” in her earlier years in Hollywood, she wishes she could go back and “tell her younger self not to worry,” the insider reveals. “She’s fallen down and made many mistakes, but looking back, she sees that putting family first is all that ever mattered. Work is important, but it can’t be her priority.”

Considering Michael, Lola and Joaquin are quickly growing up and starting their own lives, she’s making sure to relish in her role as a doting mama. “Kelly has to pinch herself regularly,” the source shares. “She says she’s no longer looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. She’s content and couldn’t ask for anything more.”

