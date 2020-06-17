Happy birthday, Lola Consuelos! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their only daughter Lola’s 19th trip around the sun. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star rang in their little girl’s special day by sharing sweet throwback photos of their famous family.

“Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung, my baby girl. The heart and soul of our family,” Kelly, 49, gushed alongside a series of snapshots via Instagram on Tuesday, June 16. “We love you BIG!”

Mark also commemorated Lola’s special celebration by sharing a handful of other pics of his brunette-haired beauty growing up. “Happy 19th [birthday], @theyoungestyung. We love you!” the 48-year-old hunk captioned his touching tribute.

Lola’s birthday festivities certainly didn’t end there. Kelly and Mark — who tied the knot in 1996 and also share sons Michael Consuelos, 23, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17 — took to their Instagram Stories to share more heartwarming moments through the years with their kiddos. The proud mom even decorated her snaps with birthday-themed stickers and sayings.

It seems the All My Children alum and Mark are all about praising their kids. Whether they’re marking one of their child’s birthdays or honoring an award, there’s no doubt Kelly and her hubby go over-the-top when pointing out their brood’s impressive accomplishments.

Most recently, the longtime lovebirds gave a loving shout-out to their eldest child following his college graduation from New York University. Next to a photo of Michael donning his black graduation cap and an NYU T-shirt, Mark gushed he is “so proud” of their adult son.

Instagram/KellyRipa

Kelly also shared the same adorable pic, writing, “And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart.”

While there’s no shortage of celebrating in the Ripa-Consuelos household, Kelly dished her kids used to complain when their mom or dad would post about them. In fact, the Hope and Faith alum once revealed Lola told her she needs to ask for permission before posting pics of her daughter on her social media pages.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever … Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” Kelly jokingly shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo.’”

Kelly and Mark are parent goals!