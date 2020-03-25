By the looks of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman‘s smiles, it’s safe to say the beloved couple doesn’t mind quarantining together so much. The Big Little Lies star gave fans a glimpse as she and her country star hubby social distance amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

“Home studio gig … again ❤️,” the 52-year-old beauty captioned a gorgeous photo with her handsome husband, also 52, on Tuesday, March 24. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner can be seen leaning into his wife while snapping a pic in front of recording equipment.

It seems the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2006 and share daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9 — took the adorable snapshot while filming Keith’s Instagram performance. Considering tons of artists’ tours have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Keith put on an intimate show in his home via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grammy Award winner shared a 30-minute video singing some of his best tunes for fans on Instagram. “URBAN UNDERGROUND: 3.23.20,” he captioned the clip strumming on the guitar and belting out his hits. Even Nicole made a few appearances throughout the show!

Fans flooded Keith and Nicole’s comment sections with messages of praise and thanks. “Love your posts, so fun and uplifting during a difficult time!” one user gushed, while another wrote, “Thank you both so much for doing this! You both are such a blessing!” A third user chimed in, gushing, “Sending blessings and thoughts your way in a not so colorful time. Thanks for the music 🌟 Stay healthy!”

It’s no surprise that the “Fighter” singer and the Bombshell actress are making the best of their time at home considering they’re both constantly juggling their hectic careers and parenthood. A source even told Closer Weekly that nothing will ever be more important than their two daughters.

“Nicole and Keith make spending time together their No. 1 priority,” the insider exclusively revealed in January. “If they’re not happy, their family is in jeopardy and that’s not an option for them.”

“That’s why their vacations, when it’s just the two of them, or with Sunday and Faith, are crucial,” the source continued. “It’s very important to Nicole, who is constantly working, to meticulously plan out her filming schedules to work with Keith’s touring and the girls’ studies and school activities. Nicole and Keith put family first. It’s as simple as that.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.