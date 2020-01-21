So inspiring! Katie Holmes tried to give her Instagram followers a little Monday motivation as she shared an uplifting quote on January 20. The beloved Dawson’s Creek alum uploaded the encouraging quote from the late Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK Day 2020.

“I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear. — MLK,” the post read. In the caption, Katie, 41, shared a series of praying-hand emojis.

The brunette beauty’s fans quickly flooded her comments section with messages of agreement. “Exactly! So much easier to love,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “You’re absolutely right, Katie.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “One of my favorite quotes by him, thank you for sharing!”

It seems Katie is taking her own advice as she’s never looked happier during recent outings. Despite calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August 2019 following six years of dating, the Ray Donovan actress is doing just fine.

In fact, sources close to the doting mom of one — who shares 13-year-old Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise — told Closer Weekly that Katie is holding up thanks to her daughter. “Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer in December 2019. “Their bond is stronger than ever.”

At the time of their surprising split, sources close to the longtime pair — who began dating in 2013 — revealed they were no longer together after photos surfaced of Jamie getting handsy with a mystery woman in Los Angeles. Following the scandal, a source told In Touch Weekly Katie and Jamie were officially over.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying. For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” the insider revealed. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!”

Following the news, a second source told Closer how supportive Suri has been in mending Katie’s broken heart. “Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” the insider explained. “Suri’s a lot more mature than people think.”