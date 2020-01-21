Need a new mantra? Try Marie Osmond‘s! The Talk cohost revealed she likes to live by a specific Martin Luther King Jr. quote when she celebrated the late civil rights leader’s birthday on Monday, January 20.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” she shared via Instagram on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marie, 60, captioned the pic, “My mantra!!! Let us all spread more light and love in the world♥️ #MLKday @thetalkcbs.”

However, that’s only one saying that helps Marie through the day. The “I Only Wanted You” singer previously told Closer Weekly the greatest life lesson she’s ever learned is to “pick yourself back up.”

“It applies to everything: bad relationships, dark things that sometimes happen, people who take advantage of you or hurt you — everything!” she explained. “I believe in faith; I believe in hope; I believe in a positive attitude. I am not naive. I have lived through a lot of ups and downs. I really think the greatest gift we can leave our children is to teach them how to get back up after they fall down.”

Having a positive outlook on life has helped Marie overcome a lot of struggles in her life, like dealing with body issues and moving on from her father, George Osmond‘s death.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I do not believe that anger solves anything. Period. Anger stirs, anger justifies. The only way to fix anything is to understand it and don’t let it own you,” she explained. “You must let go and move forward. That doesn’t mean you forget and allow yourself to continue to be abused. No. Learn, grow and move forward. Hate and anger are just a bad spiral downward.”

Believe us, we can all learn a thing or two from Marie!