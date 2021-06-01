Like most Hollywood moms, Kate Winslet has adjusted to juggling her hectic showbiz career and her role as a parent. Fortunately, she has a dedicated husband by her side, Edward Abel Smith, who the Titanic alum credits with being an “extraordinary” spouse and an even better father to their 7-year-old son, Bear.

“He’s the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad,” Kate, 45, gushed to The New York Times in an article published on Monday, May 31, praising Edward, 43, for taking care of things around the house when she’s busy traveling the world as an actress.

MEGA

“He looks after us … especially me,” the Reader star sweetly continued. “I said to him earlier, like, ‘Neddy, could you do something for me?’ He just went, ‘Anything.'” Kate noted because her beau has long luscious locks, his hair gives him the look of an “ocean warrior.”

The Academy Award winner and Edward — who previously went by his pseudonym Ned RocknRoll — wed in 2012 and have since established an unbreakable bond, going together like “shama lama ding dong,” the star quipped. But when it comes to how grateful she truly is for the British businessman, Kate doesn’t joke around.

“He is an absolutely extraordinary life partner. I’m so, so, so lucky,” the Ammonite actress marveled to the outlet, pointing out how Edward’s struggle with dyslexia has only given her more appreciation. “For a man who is severely dyslexic, as he is, he’s great at testing me on lines. It’s so hard for him to read out loud, but he still does it.”

AMA / MEGA

When asked what her hubby thinks about life in the spotlight, Kate said, “He didn’t particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public eye, and therefore, having been so judged.” Despite their fame and fortune, Kate revealed Edward isn’t that all affected by the public life of a an A-lister. “He’s vegan, does yoga, breath work and cold water swims,” she dished.

Kate and Edward welcomed their beloved only child in 2013, one year after tying the knot. In addition to Bear, the Mare of Easttown actress is the loving mom of her older kids, Mia and Joe. Kate welcomed Mia during her first marriage with Jim Threapleton, which lasted from 1998 to 2001, and she shares Joe with her second spouse, Sam Mendes, whom she was wed to from 2003 to 2011.