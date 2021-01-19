A beautiful blended family! Kate Winslet has three children, Mia, Joe and Bear, from three different husbands, Jim Threapleton, Sam Mendes and Edward Abel Smith. The actress keeps her personal life mostly out of the spotlight but can’t help and gush over her kids once in a while.

The Titanic star prides herself on being a very hands-on parent to her three kiddos.

“I don’t have a chef or a driver or things like that. I would be so unhappy if I had those things and I wouldn’t feel like I was being a real person anymore,” she said during a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “Just because I am in a position where I can have those things, it doesn’t mean that I have to. It just wouldn’t be right for my family – I know that my kids would absolutely hate it. I want them to look back and remember my chicken soup and my packed lunches and that it was me on the school run.”

Kate is in a great place these days, but her love life has had many ups and downs through the years. She married her first husband, Jim, in 1998 when she was just 23 years old. They wed one year before Titanic was released, which led the actress to winning an Oscar. They welcomed daughter Mia Honey Threapleton in 2000 and divorced in 2001.

She married Oscar-winning director Sam, who is known for his work on films American Beauty, Skyfall, 1917 and more, in 2003. She gave birth to their son, Joe Mendes, in 2003. Kate and Sam were married for seven years before divorcing in 2011.

Kate’s current husband is Richard Branson’s nephew, which is how they met in 2011 before tying the knot one year later. Their son, Bear Blaze, was born in 2013.

For the most part, Kate’s brood is like any other family. The Holiday star gave an update about her family amid the coronavirus pandemic during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 18.

“I think it’s rough on the teens,” the Ammonite actress admitted. “My daughter’s 20 and my son is 17 … my little guy is 7, but yeah, I think it’s hard on all of them.”

Luckily, her teen son, Joe, is “very musical” and has been making “a lot of music” while spending time at home. In addition, he’ll be learning to drive this year. “I’ll leave that to my husband. I get too frustrated, I think, I’ll just stick to the baking,” Kate quipped, referring to hubby Edward Abel, whom she married in 2012.

As for their biological son, Bear, the Reader star gushed that the 7-year-old is “very funny” and already told her to “sign [him] up” for acting.

Learn more about Kate Winslet’s kids below!