Working hard! Ever since welcoming her third child, Rani Rose, Kate Hudson has been quite open about her fitness routine — and she showed it off again!

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 26, to share a clip of herself during a workout. “How I give my tri’s a good burn and how I show off my favorite leggings 360 style 😉” the actress captioned the video. “#BurnOut #FableticsFriday #CoFounder @fabletics.” Fans were all about watching the A-lister break a sweat, as they responded with nothing but positivity in the comments section.

“Damn! I’m on baby #3 and you are motivating me that there’s hope to get the body back,” one person said. “You rock! You seem truly genuine. Keep inspiring us all,” another said.

It has been nine months since the Golden Globes winner gave birth to her first daughter, but it is quite obvious that she is aiming to get as fit as she can. “Kate didn’t resort to the same surgeries or crash diets that so many of her Hollywood friends have done in the past, and recommended to her,” an insider recently exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “She’s done it the hard way — exercising every day, eating leafy greens and steamed chicken for most meals, and taking loads of post-natal vitamins.”

The source added the Almost Famous star has increased her strength both mentally and physically. “She feels fantastic,” the insider explained. So great!

The Hollywood shares little Rani with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. She also has a son named Ryder, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as another child, Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy. Kate of course wants to stay healthy not only for her three kids, but for herself too.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory,” Kate once told People after announcing she’s the newest ambassador of Weight Watchers. “You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”

Kate truly is inspiring!