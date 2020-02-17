After Kate Hudson had a great Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three kids, the actress decided to have a little R&R on February 16.

“It’s Sunday, which means it’s self-care Sunday and I said that I was going to do this,” the Almost Famous star said on her Instagram Stories while Danny was rubbing her feet. “I love you,” she wrote on top of the clip.

Instagram

Kate, 40, and Danny, 33, both share their 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, together. The mom of three is also a proud parent to her 16-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and her 8-year-old son, Bingham, with singer Matt Bellamy.

While talking about parenting to Women’s Health magazine, Kate admitted she isn’t a professional and still has a few things to learn.

“I make mistakes all the time; I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” she admitted. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, I’m a f–king supermum I’m cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers and I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.” Amen to that!

Even with a busy schedule, Kate tries her best to separate her work and family life. “If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life,” the Bride Wars stars explained. “I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinner and bedtime.”

If that’s not what a hands-on mom looks like then we don’t know what is! And when Kate needs a little time away from the kids then she knows exactly what to do.

“I do check out. I go away with them [her kids], usually to our ranch in Colorado. I sit and look out at the mountains,” she said. “I try to be open about where I’m at and go through it instead of avoiding it. Life is going to unfold the way it’s going to unfold.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready for some R&R ourselves!