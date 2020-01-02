While rounding up her best moments from 2019, Kate Hudson adorably shared 8 sweet snaps of her 1-year-old baby, Rani Rose, to Instagram. In the caption, she said her child’s birth has been one of the most special moments of the decade.

“The year of the Rose 🌹 I think I can speak for my beautiful boys as well and say that we all agree with this top nine,” Kate, 40, wrote alongside a beautiful collage she made of her daughter. “She’s been the most special edition to our family ❤️ #2020.”

As soon as the clock struck midnight, Kate shared another photo of herself celebrating the holiday, but this time the picture was of her 8-year-old son, Bingham, giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek. “Perfect snuggly 1st day of 2020 💫,” the mom of three penned the caption.

Kate coparents Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy, and she shares her daughter, Rani, with her actor boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The proud mama also has one more kid from a previous relationship. When she was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, they welcomed their 15-year-old son, Ryder, into the world.

With three kids at home, you would think that Kate is a parenting expert, but even she admits no one is perfect.

“I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” the Almost Famous star previously confessed to Women’s Health. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f–king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

Kate has come a long way since she welcomed Ryder in 2004. “What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can,” she added.

With Kate’s optimistic attitude, she’s sure to have the best time ever with her family in 2020!