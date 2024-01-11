For Julia Roberts, family always comes first. The Leave the World Behind actress admitted there was a point where she decided to put a “pause” on her career to focus on raising her three kids, Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry.

“Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier,” Julia, 56, told British Vogue in an interview published on Thursday, January 11. “So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years.”

The Oscar winner, who has been married to Danny Moder since 2002, felt like it was a “luxury” that she didn’t have to choose between raising a family and acting.

“It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life,” she continued. “And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time.”

Lately, life has looked a little bit different for Julia and Danny, 54, as their twins are currently enrolled in college. The mom of three previously shared that she is very supportive of Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 19, and frequently wears their school colors.

“Two of the three of my children are in college,” Julia said during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2023. “You become immediately like, ‘This is my entire life.’ I wear the colors, I do the whole thing.”

The Ticket to Paradise star also revealed that her communication style has not changed in regard to parenting her kids while they’re away at college.

“I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is, ‘Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you’re sick, are you drinking enough tea? Text me when you get home. I can see that you’re home safe and sound,’” Julia said during an appearance on Today last month.

Just before opening up about Hazel and Phinnaeus’ time away at college, Julia was determined to save her marriage after facing a “strain,” an insider told Closer in November 2023. Now, it seems like she and Danny have any even stronger connection after overcoming the hurdle.

“They’ve been through so much to find solid ground, but they’re closer than they ever were,” a source told Closer in December 2023.