Julia Roberts is embracing all of the changes in her life. The Leave the World Behind actress shared how her communication style has evolved since her teenage twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, went away to college.

“I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is, ‘Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you’re sick, are you drinking enough tea? Text me when you get home. I can see that you’re home safe and sound,'” Julia revealed during an appearance on Today on Monday, December 4.

Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 19, are out of the house, but Julia makes a point to regularly communicate with them as they study in college. She shares her two eldest children and youngest son, Henry, with her husband, Danny Moder.

“It’s funny too, right now, me being away,” the Academy Award winner shared. “And so Henry and Danny are home, and then I’m in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere and we were all on a FaceTime the other day — together, all of us.”

She continued, “And it was so fun, I might of had a towel on my wet head,” adding, “We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love.”

After seeing her little ones grow up right before her eyes, Julia explained that their family dynamic has changed with age.

“I have immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it’s not eye-rolling,” she said. “There’s a huge amount of understanding.”

As for her kids’ technology usage when they are all back at the family’s home, Julia likes to limit devices and focus on family time.

“So for us, we just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station where everyone’s phones go when you get home,” the doting mom of three added. “There’s no phones at the table, certainly.”

Julia’s career has been full of incredible roles and critical acclaim, but it’s clear that being a mom takes precedence above all else. In November, she shared a cute throwback photo on Instagram of the twins on their 19th birthday.

“There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together,” the Gaslit star captioned the sweet post.