Home design maven Joanna Gaines and her family have been having fun inside their Waco, Texas, home amid the state’s ongoing heat wave. The Magnolia Network personality and her husband Chip Gaines’ youngest son, Crew Gaines, found a new hobby while spending time indoors.

“When he wants to go fishing but it’s 105 degrees outside,” Joanna captioned a video of her little one as he got creative with a fishing pole in his bedroom.

Joanna, 45, appropriately added the theme song from Jaws in the background of the clip. Crew, 5, adorably showed off some of his catches of the day — fake fish sitting in a bowl of water. The youngest member of the Gaines squad received the fake fish on his birthday on June 21. Joanna previously revealed that they were Crew’s “favorite gift.”

Texas has been facing an excessive heat warning with several 100-degree days in the past few weeks, leading to the postponement and cancellation of many outdoor events. Weather data points to this summer being one of the hottest and most extreme on record for the Lone Star State.

Joanna, who also shares kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay with Chip, always encourages her kids to use their imagination and explore their creative sides. Crew loves finding new ways to keep busy around the house, including helping his mom cook up delicious dishes in the kitchen and tending to the plants in the family’s greenhouse.

The entire Gaines family recently vacationed in sunny Mexico. During their trip, they swam in the crystal-clear pools at their resort, walked along the beautiful beaches and explored historic sites before heading back home to their farmhouse.

“We explored, played and rested,” Joanna captioned an Instagram video montage from their trip on July 16. “Grateful for these moments where it felt like time slowed down just a bit for us.”

Joanna and Crew quickly got back to work taking care of their garden after getting back home from the getaway. Crew totally takes after his mom when it comes to having a green thumb. The little one is already such a pro at watering the flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables in the backyard.

“My favorite thing to do when we get home from a trip is check the garden with Crew,” the mom of five captioned another recent Instagram video with her son. “So many changes in just a week. Butterflies dancing and apples and tomatoes growing!”