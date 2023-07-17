Cancel OK
Chip and Joanna Gaines vacation in Mexico

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram (2)

Chip and Joanna Gaines Vacation in Mexico With Their 5 Kids: ‘Grateful for These Moments’

Jul 17, 2023 1:48 pm·
By
Memorable getaway! Chip and Joanna Gaines shared a glimpse of their vacation in Mexico with their five kids on July 16. 

“We explored, played and rested,” Joanna, 45, captioned an Instagram video montage from their trip. “Grateful for these moments where it felt like time slowed down just a bit for us.”

Scroll below to see photos from their family vacation. 

