So many wonderful memories have been made in Chip and Joanna Gaines’ home! The Magnolia Network couple put their style expertise on full display when it came to designing the perfect kitchen in their Waco, Texas, farmhouse.

Joanna has shown off the gorgeous kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances numerous times on her Instagram page. The cookbook author is often joined by her children, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, in the kitchen for fun days of recipe testing and cookie baking.

In August 2022, Joanna shared the sweetest video on Instagram while cooking pasta sauce with Crew. The youngster stood on a stool in front of the stove to taste and season the sauce with a tiny spoon. Crew has also joined his mom a number of times on camera to film Magnolia Table.

Contrary to popular belief, the mom of five actually films her cooking show in a second kitchen. The series is filmed at the Gristmill, a structure built in the late 1800s. When it came to designing the kitchen and the set for her show, Joanna wanted to keep everything authentic to that time period, opting to embrace the rock and raw wood interior.

While the design star loves both her TV kitchen and the kitchen in her house, she admitted there were some differences between the two.

“The TV kitchen is a lot larger and more organized. When you open up my cabinets, they are all over the map and it takes me 10 minutes to figure out where the salt and pepper is,” Joanna told Architectural Digest in January 2021. “In the Gristmill, it is just lined up perfectly and everything looks just very organized. I would say typically I function well in chaos. When I organize, Chip will always say, ‘It looks really good!’ And then a week later, it’s all back to the way it was.”

The HGTV alum dished there are certain kitchen utensils and tools she absolutely cannot live without.

“I would say I have a ton of wooden spoons. That is like my comfort thing,” she said about her kitchen must-haves. “I always love to cook with a wooden spoon. My KitchenAid stand mixer. I feel like I use that every day. Also, a food processor. But I would say the things I use the most are a wooden spoon and a whisk. Just super simple.”

Scroll below to see photos of Chip and Joanna’s kitchen.