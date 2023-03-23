Chip and Joanna Gaines Have the Perfect Living Room for Their Large Family! See Photos

Fixer Upper fans know that home renovation connoisseur Joanna Gaines has always viewed the living room as the heart of the house. The Magnolia Table author is always very thoughtful when it comes to designing the entertainment space in each home she works on. The same is the case for the cozy living area in her own Waco, Texas, abode she shares with her husband, Chip Gaines, and their five children.

The couple purchased their 1,700-square-foot farmhouse in 2012. After undergoing a year of renovations, the property was ready for Chip, Joanna and their kids to move into. The living room quickly became one of the parts of the abode where the family spends the most time.

Chip, Joanna and their children, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, love lounging in their cozy entertainment space, whether it’s hanging out on the couch, hosting gatherings with their friends and family or having game nights. The decor in the space was all handpicked by Joanna and she absolutely loved the story behind each piece.

“I didn’t have a ton of space to work with but there’s something about that that I love,” the mom of five shared during a November 2018 interview on Today when discussing her living room. “You’ve got your couch, a couple little stools — but the pieces in here are really special.”

In one corner of the room, Chip and Joanna decided to hang a metal street sign that they found on their honeymoon. They also added a vintage clock to one of the walls in the living area. “Any time I’m home with the kids, time kind of stands still and I feel like I’m always remembering just what a gift time is,” Joanna reflected on the sentimental piece of decor.

It also happens to be one of the rooms in the house that Chip and Joanna frequently show glimpses of on social media. In February 2021, the Magnolia Network stars revealed they had renovated their living room yet again. This time, they installed a new bookcase, a gorgeous brick fireplace and other eye-catching pieces. “We love it,” Joanna gushed in a YouTube video showing off some of the new elements in the living room.

In the short clip, Chip lounged on a white couch while the older kids completed a puzzle on a table nearby. A fire was going in the fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance for a relaxing family day at home.

