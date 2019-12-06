When Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married, we thought our world was finally complete. That said, it wasn’t until they welcomed their 4-year-old son, Silas, in 2015 that we realized just how much we were missing out on.

Their little guy looks just like his dad, 38, and his parents take him with them everywhere they go. However, they may want to think twice about taking him to the slopes again, because the last time he was there, he didn’t really enjoy skiing.

“We tried, I think, too early,” Jessica, 37, hilariously explained during a previous appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He was just like, ‘What, what, what is this?’ And then you put the skis on and he was like, ‘Really? Seriously? I can’t even move in this giant … I’m covered in down.’”

Silas didn’t understand what skiing was all about or why his parents wanted him to try it, but thats what made his mom’s story even better. “He was not excited about it,” The Sinner star revealed before Seth chimed in, “I do feel like if you have a bad first experience with something, [it] will set you back a decade.”

“Yeah, I’m worried,” Jessica agreed.

Don’t worry, Silas. We’re sure your parents won’t force you to do something you don’t want to do. He may, however, enjoy going on a playdate with one Jessica’s celebrity friends. In a previous interview with Closer Weekly, the actress’ 7th Heaven costar Beverley Mitchell said she still keeps in touch with her cast members.

“I talk to Jessie and Barry [Watson] and David [Gallagher] and Mack [Rosman] — we all kind of stay in touch,” Bev, 38, revealed. “There’s been times when they’ve been in town [and] we try to get the kids together.”

“We’re super chill when we can get together if we can, but it’s hard,” Beverley added. “With kids, I feel like it’s hard to like make a play date with your next door neighbor. It’s just constant — everything is just — life is on super work speed, so trying to make plans with someone who travels a lot is even harder. But when we get to see each other, it’s awesome.”

Scroll below to see the cutest pics of Jessica and Justin with their son, Silas!