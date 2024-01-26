Justin Timberlake’s Kids Silas and Phineas With Jessica Biel

Phineas Timberlake

Justin and Jessica’s second child arrived in July 2020, but it took more than six months for them to share any details regarding their new youngster. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021, Justin confirmed the arrival of their son, whom they named Phineas.

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping,” the Friends With Benefits alum gushed to the TV host. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.” Justin noted his eldest son, Silas, is especially happy about his baby brother’s birth. “Silas is super excited,” he dished. “Right now, he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

When Jessica stopped by Ellen’s program months later in April, she gave an update on her tot’s sleeping routine. “We started to sleep train, and he was doing so great … it’s so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That’s the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job.”

Recently, though, “all of his teeth started to come in,” Jessica shared, jokingly adding, “And now, nobody is sleeping again.”

Jessica is certainly getting a hang of her role as a dedicated mom of two, but she revealed the transition from one to two children was a little more difficult than she envisioned. Speaking with hosts on Today with Hoda and Jenna in September 2021, the Total Recall actress said it felt like she had “amnesia” while adjusting to life with a newborn.

“I remember going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I felt like I forgot,” Jessica shared. “I started from scratch all over again, and I didn’t expect that. I just sort of thought, ‘Well, I’m an expert now. You know, I’ve done this before, and I can do it again.’ No, I needed a full education all over again.”

Fortunately, Jessica and Justin are in it together! The doting dad gushed that his two sons were “so cute” during a January 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Considering the Grammy winner and Jessica love being parents so much, fans can’t help but wonder if the two have plans to welcome any more babies. During an interview with Beat’s 1’s Zane Lowe in January 2018, Justin revealed he wants to “have as many kids” as they can.

“If I’m being honest,” he sweetly said. “I’ve never felt more inept in my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”