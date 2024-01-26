Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Justin Timberlake’s Kids Silas and Phineas With Jessica Biel

Getty Images; Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have Their Hands Full as Parents of 2 Kids! Meet Their Sons

Famous Families
Updated on: Jan 26, 2024 3:22 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are crushing it as parents of two. The ’NSync singer and the Hollywood actress have been over the moon since giving their first child, Silas, a little brother named Phineas.

Justin and Jessica secretly welcomed their second child in July 2020. “They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Justin and Jessica’s two sons!

Picture
Latest Video