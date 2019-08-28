So cute! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a day they will never forget, as the happy couple spent some time with their only son, Silas, on the golf course.

The famous couple were spotted at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on Tuesday, August 27, living it up and having a ball. The singer, 38, couldn’t help but smile, as he wore a pink and purple floral polo and khaki pants. As for the 37-year-old actress, she went the casual route with a white tee, jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap to top it all off. The duo of course spent most of their time having fun with their little one, 4.

Jessica and Justin tied the knot in October 2012 — and it’s pretty clear that they are one happy family. “Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room,” the 7th Heaven alum said in a video tribute to her love on April 13. “It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half.”

She added, “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.” So sweet!

