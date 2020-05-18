Since beauty salons have closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, Jessica Alba gave her two daughters — Honor, 11, and Hayes, 8 — haircuts at home. The actress documented all of the “shenanigans” that took place in a video she shared on YouTube on Sunday, May 17.

With the help of celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, Jessica made sure Honor looked beautiful for her senior class photo. The school asked the doting mom to send in a picture of her child for the yearbook and Jessica did everything she could to make her daughter looked like a star. “By the way, I bow down to hairdressers,” the Sin City star, who shares her daughters and 2-year-old son, Hayes, with husband Cash Warren, said in the clip. “I mean, that is really not easy at all, especially with impatient kids. I cut myself a few times.”

Instagram

Despite her injuries, Jessica still made sure her kids looked presentable. At the end of the video, Honor showed off her new hairstyle and gushed about the amazing job her mom did. “This is my finished hair,” she said while showing off her brunette locks. “I had to take these photos for graduation. Mom curled it for me. I really like it because it has layers.”

As for Haven, she also liked what her mother did with her hair. “So my mom cut my hair about three inches. I like it better because it’s more neat [sic] and it doesn’t have, like, split ends,” Haven said. When all was said and done, Jessica told her fans that Honor was currently having a birthday slumber party and she was very proud of how “productive” her day was.

“It started with Instagram Live, tween teen facials and I gave Haven a trim. We styled [her] hair for the photo shoot, dinner, Hayes to bed and that’s where we are now,” the Fantastic Four star gushed. Looks like the mom of three has everything under control!

Just the other day, she was telling Entertainment Tonight that it can be rough raising your kids in quarantine during the pandemic. “I can’t escape them. They find me in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in corners … I can’t hide from them,” Jessica laughed on Saturday, May 16. But no matter what, she wouldn’t trade her family for anything!