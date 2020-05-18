L.A.’s Finest stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union got candid about their lives as moms in quarantine. The beloved actresses jokingly revealed they’re having a hard time finding any peace and quiet while trying to keep their children entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t escape them. They find me in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in corners … I can’t hide from them,” Jessica, 39, told ET on Saturday, May 16, after being asked if she ever gets any moments of “solitude” in self-isolation with Honor, 11, Haven, 8, and Hayes, 2. “[I] don’t.”

As for Gabrielle, the 47-year-old beauty is usually able to sneak in some alone time by claiming she has “gastrointestinal issues,” she dished. “For me, it’s the bathroom — thank God they respect the toilet. I go in there … no one will ask follow-up questions about that. And then I milk it, sometimes for 20, 30, 45 minutes.”

“I can just play words with friends,” the Bring it On alum — who shares 17-month-old daughter Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade — hilariously continued. “I can just mindlessly scroll social media. But it just gives me a minute. I can go in the bathroom, lock the door and sit down.”

When they’re not dodging their mom duties in quarantine, Jessica and Gabrielle have been taking part in some fun social media challenges. The Being Mary Jane actress, who shared a video of Kaavia doing the #FruitSnackChallenge on May 13, explained why she wasn’t surprised her little girl didn’t wait to munch on the snacks.

“I know my child,” Gabrielle joked. “It was more of, how long could she wait? She loves to eat. And she eats really anything. But she’d never had a fruit snack, so we had to come up with a different snack and she loves her Bitsy’s.”

In the video, Kaavia can be seen getting off the couch after the Breaking In star put a bowl of crackers on the living room table. As users know, the point of the challenge is for parents to place a snack in front of their child and tell them they can’t eat it until they return from the bathroom.

“I was just curious, would she let me get around the corner?” Gabrielle continued. “Would it be as soon as I walked away? It was more surprising like her facial reactions. She ate, she grabbed a fistful and then turned around. When I came back in the frame, she was like, ‘Maybe you ate the Bitsy!’ She’s just pure comedy.”

Jessica, on the other hand, has quickly become a TikTok star thanks to the help of her beloved daughters. Since they’re cooped up at home, the Honest founder — who shares her brood with husband Cash Warren — has uploaded tons of videos dancing with Honor and Haven.

“I got on it because my kids wanted me to … but after, they were like, ‘You’re kind of cringy. But all moms are,'” she hilariously added. “I’m like, ‘What! Why would you allow me to be cringy?'”

Despite having a more hectic schedule as moms in quarantine, Jessica and Gabrielle feel extremely grateful to have all this newfound time with their families. The Fantastic Four actress even opened up about getting to celebrate her 39th birthday at home with no distractions.

“Time, now more than ever, feels … fleeting and in slow-motion at the same time, does that make sense? And life just feels hella fragile,” Jessica penned on her special day in late April. “The small in-between moments are the memories that stick. My @cash_warren and my babies, Honor, Haven and Hayes, opened my heart to so much love and so many blessings. To be honest, I never knew the depth of this type of unconditional love was even possible.”

You got this, Jessica and Gabrielle!

